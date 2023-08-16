Independence Day | Function held at Gandhi Memorial college in Jammu

Jammu, Aug 16 : An Independence Day function was held at Gandhi Memorial College Rai Put in Jammu, a press release said.
Prof B I Zutshi, president Hindu Education Society Kashmir (HESK), hoisted the national flag.
Independence celebrations were organised by students and staff of the college
Prominent citizens members of civil society and members of HESK and General Secretary Prof Virendar Rawal .
Principal of the college Prof Talashi welcomed the guests . Students performed varied programmes on unity in diversity .
Prof Zutshi in his speech laid stress on the idea of India and its beauty of pluralistic society . He recalled the sacrifices of freedom fighters and vision of Gandhi, Nehru and Maulana Azad. He emphasised the need for duties towards the nation and to strengthen the democratic institutions.
Democracy is to be nursed with peace and unity, Prof Zutshi said.
Vote of thanks was presented by Pradeep Pandita.