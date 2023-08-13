Independence Day | J&K teacher invited as special invitee to attend celebrations in Delhi

Jammu, Aug 13: Rajni Baliya, a national awardee teacher, working in Kendriya Vidyalaya No 1, Gandhi Nagar, Jammu has been invited by the Union Ministry of Education as a special invitee to attend Independence Day Celebrations, 2023 in the union capital.
Her husband Dr J N Baliya has also been invited to attend the ceremony at Red Fort Delhi to be addressed by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi. She is amongst 25 awardees across the country and only one from Jammu & Kashmir to grace the event.
The three-day programme will include a visit to the National War Memorial, Prime Ministers Museum, India Gate along with the main Independence Day ceremony at Red Fort Delhi, said a press statement.
“This three-day event aims not only to celebrate the spirit of our nation’s Independence Day but also to provide an opportunity for the distinguished teachers to interact, share experiences and inspire one another. This will be an enriching and memorable experience for all the awardees who have been invited across the country to attend the event,” the statement said.
Rajni Baliya has earlier been awarded with National Award for teachers by the President of India, KV National Incentive Award and KV Regional Incentive award in “recognition of her dedicated, sincere and meritorious services towards the cause of education and contributions towards the holistic development of pupils.”
A committed and dedicated teacher, Rajni Baliya uses various innovative methods to make her teaching interactive and interesting and uses the latest technology to make the teaching learning process joyful and fruitful.
Effective in her communication skills and well versed bilingually, she has been contributing articles and research papers in international journals, newspapers and magazines, highlighting educational issues and problems. The Principal Amit Walter along with other staff members of KV No 1 Gandhi Nagar Jammu congratulated Rajni Baliya for this special recognition and appreciated her contributions as teacher of the Vidyalaya for bringing it laurels at the national level.