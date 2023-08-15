Independence Day | Patriotic fervour, gaiety mark functions in Jammu division

Jammu, Aug 15: Festivity and patriotic fervour gripped Jammu Division as the nation celebrated the 77th Independence Day amid great passion and enthusiasm, an official press release said.
At Kathua: The main function was held at Sports Stadium, where DDC Chairman Col (Retd) Mahan Singh hoisted the National flag & took salute from mega parade comprising of 45 contingents drawn from District Police, Police Training School, IRP, NCC boys and Girls, Bands and tiny platoons from various Govt & Private schools.
Vice Chairman DDC Kathua Raghunandan Singh, BDC Chairpersons, DC Kathua Rakesh Minhas, SSP, Shivdep Singh Jammwal, DDC Members, other functionaries of district administration, PRI members and a good number of people were present.
At Samba: District Samba celebrated the 77th Independence Day with great fervor & patriotic spirit. The event saw enthusiastic participation from people of all ages.
The Chairman District Development Council, Keshav Dutt Sharma, hoisted the national flag at the beautifully decorated Rani Suchait Singh stadium. Vice Chairman Balwan Singh, District Development Commissioner Abhishek Sharma, Senior Superintendent of Police Benam Tosh, and other district officers and officials were also present.
Paying homage to freedom fighters, Chairman Keshav Dutt Sharma hailed their sacrifices made to secure India's freedom.
At Doda: The 77th Independence Day was celebrated across Doda district amid a strong sense of national pride with the main function held at the Sports Stadium in Doda Town.
Chief Guest, District Development Council Chairman, Dhananter Singh Kotwal, hoisted the tricolor amidst spirited celebrations followed by a soulful rendition of the national anthem. Later, the DDC chairman inspected the parade comprising contingents of JKP, CRPF, SSB, FPF, IRP 5th Bn, NCC Sr and Jr wings, Home Guards and the students of different schools.
At Udhampur: The 77th Independence Day main function was held in the premises of Government PG College, Boys Udhampur. District Development Council Chairman, Lal Chand was the chief guest, who hoisted the National flag at 9: AM and took salute from an impressive parade of 31 contingents drawn from J&K Police, SKPA, ITBP, Volunteers Home Guards, NCC and other Civil troops besides Police Band, took part in this national function.
DDC Vice Chairperson, Juhi Manhas Pathania, Deputy Commissioner, Sachin Kumar Vaishya, DIG Udhampur -Reasi Range, Mohammad Suleman Choudhary; Senior Superintendent of Police, Dr Vinod Kumar; President Municipal Council, Dr Jogeshwar Gupta; Additional Deputy Commissioner, Joginder Singh Jasrotia, BDCs, DDCs, Senior officers of District Administration, Police, Air Force, CRPF, ITBP, BSF and Army besides prominent citizens were present.
At Rajouri: The 77th Independence Day was observed across the Rajouri district with great fervour and national spirit. The celebrations were held at district headquarters, all additional districts, sub-divisions, and tehsil headquarters, as well as at panchayats.
The main function took place at DPL grounds Rajouri, where the chief guest, Chairman of the District Development Council, Advocate Ch. Naseem Liaqat, unfurled the National Flag, inspected the Parade and took the salute in the presence of Deputy Commissioner, Vikas Kundal and SSP, Amritpal Singh.
At Reasi: The 77th Independence Day was celebrated with patriotic fervor and enthusiasm across Reasi district and the main function was held at General Zorawar Singh Sports Stadium Reasi where District Development Council Chairperson, Reasi Saraf Singh Nag unfurled the National Flag, inspected the Parade and took salute at the march past comprising the contingents of CRPF, IRP, J&K Police, Jammu Kashmir Home Guard, National Cadet Corps, School Students, and JKP Pipe band.
Remembering the contribution of freedom fighters, DDC Chairperson said highlighted the post-independence challenges the country faced and said ‘we can’t forget the brave soldiers who sacrificed their life to safeguard the sovereignty and integrity of the country.
At Kishtwar: The 77th Independence Day 2023 was celebrated across the District Kishtwar with great enthusiasm, fervor and national spirit.
The main function was held on the historical Chowgan Grounds where the Vice-Chairperson, District Development Council, Saima Parveen Lone, accompanied by SSP, Khalil Ahmed Poswal, hoisted the tricolor, inspected the parade and took salute at the March Past comprising contingents drawn from Police, IRP, CRPF, CISF, Forest Protection Force, Home guards, SPO Group, NCC battalion of GDC Kishtwar, Anganwari Workers and School children. The parade was commanded by Dy. SP Vishal Sharma.
At Ramban: Chairperson, District Development Council, Dr. Shamshad Shan hoisted the National Flag at District Police Lines, Chandroge, where the main function of the 77th Independence Day celebration under theme ‘Meri Maati Mera Desh’ was held with patriotic fervour and traditional zeal.
DDC Chairperson inspected the parade consisting of JK Police, IRP, FPF, Home Guards and students of various education institutions.
Deputy Commissioner, Mussarat Islam, President MC Ramban, Sunita Kumari, DDC Councillors, BDC Chairpersons, SSP, Mohita Sharma, ADC Harbans Lal Sharma, senior officers, armed forces, prominent citizens and senior officers of various departments attended the function.
At Poonch: The 77th Independence Day was celebrated with great enthusiasm, fervor and national spirit at Sports Stadium Poonch where the Chief Guest, Chairperson District Development Council, Tazeem Akhter hoisted the tricolor and took salute.
Guard of honour was presented by JK Police which was followed by March Past comprising contingents of JKP, CRPF, JKAP, NCC, J&K Home Guards, J&K Police QRT Commando, J&K Police Band and various Govt & Private Schools.