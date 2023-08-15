Independence Day | Patriotic fervour, gaiety mark functions in Jammu division

At Rajouri: The 77th Independence Day was observed across the Rajouri district with great fervour and national spirit. The celebrations were held at district headquarters, all additional districts, sub-divisions, and tehsil headquarters, as well as at panchayats.

The main function took place at DPL grounds Rajouri, where the chief guest, Chairman of the District Development Council, Advocate Ch. Naseem Liaqat, unfurled the National Flag, inspected the Parade and took the salute in the presence of Deputy Commissioner, Vikas Kundal and SSP, Amritpal Singh.

At Reasi: The 77th Independence Day was celebrated with patriotic fervor and enthusiasm across Reasi district and the main function was held at General Zorawar Singh Sports Stadium Reasi where District Development Council Chairperson, Reasi Saraf Singh Nag unfurled the National Flag, inspected the Parade and took salute at the march past comprising the contingents of CRPF, IRP, J&K Police, Jammu Kashmir Home Guard, National Cadet Corps, School Students, and JKP Pipe band.

Remembering the contribution of freedom fighters, DDC Chairperson said highlighted the post-independence challenges the country faced and said ‘we can’t forget the brave soldiers who sacrificed their life to safeguard the sovereignty and integrity of the country.