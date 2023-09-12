India is new hope for  world: LG Sinha

The Lt Governor congratulated and extended his best wishes to the meritorious students of class 10th and 12th who have been honoured with this year’s award.

The Lt Governor asked the youth to be future-ready and prepare themselves for the opportunities and challenges coming their way.

Under the leadership of Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji, the G20 New Delhi Leaders’ Declaration is historic and path-breaking. India is the new hope for the world. The young generation must utilize this opportunity to make the 21st Century, India’s Century, he said.