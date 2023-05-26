India poised to become Vishwa Guru under PM Modi: Rana

Jammu, May 26: Senior BJP leader Devender Singh Rana today said India is poised to become the Vishwa Guru under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, like other parts of the country, will contribute in this national odyssey in a big way.
“The stature of the Prime Minister in the comity of nations is reflective of India’s standing on the global scenario and mere thought of this makes every compatriot proud,” Rana said while interacting with delegations and individuals during the weekly grievances camp at the BJP Headquarters here alongwith other party leaders.
Rana referred to the dominant role of India during the just concluded G7 Conclave in Japan and said the global leaders including the US President pinned many hopes with the Prime Minister in resolving conflict situations in the larger interest of world peace. The Presidency of G20 to India is yet another example of growing grandeur of the largest democracy of the world, he added.