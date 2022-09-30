India Post launches direct RTN service between Jammu, Srinagar

Col Vinod Kumar, Postmaster General Jammu region flagged off a well-decorated vehicle of the postal department carrying parcel mails meant for Srinagar this morning. He stated that this was a historical moment for J&K UT as this was the first RTN service connecting Jammu city to the Kashmir valley.

Col Vinod Kumar informed that these vehicles were fitted with GPS devices and each moment would be tracked during their run on the road. “Customers can also track their consignments on the India Post website and come to know the whereabouts of their parcels,” he said.