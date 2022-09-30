India Post launches direct RTN service between Jammu, Srinagar

Jammu, Sep 30: Department of Posts J&K Circle Friday started a daily Road Transport Network (RTN) service which would connect Srinagar and Jammu for transmission of parcels and Speed Post parcels.
Col Vinod Kumar, Postmaster General Jammu region flagged off a well-decorated vehicle of the postal department carrying parcel mails meant for Srinagar this morning. He stated that this was a historical moment for J&K UT as this was the first RTN service connecting Jammu city to the Kashmir valley.
Col Vinod Kumar informed that these vehicles were fitted with GPS devices and each moment would be tracked during their run on the road. “Customers can also track their consignments on the India Post website and come to know the whereabouts of their parcels,” he said.
“This RTN will cater for the long pending needs of transmission of parcel mail between these two cities of J&K UT and this will serve as a bridge for all businessmen, manufacturers, factory owners to transmit their items or parcels to Kashmir valley and vice versa,” he said.
He also informed at the same time an RTN vehicle was flagged off by Chief Postmaster General J&K Circle from Srinagar also which was carrying parcels, logistic consignments, and speed post parcels meant to be delivered in Jammu city.
“With this historical start of RTN service, J&K UT has got connected to the rest of India for the fastest transmission of all kinds of parcel items, logistic consignments as well as Speed Post parcels,” Col Vinod Kumar said.
Postmaster General Jammu region informed, “India Post is now well connected to each part of the country through RTN service and has been providing speedy delivery of parcels across India.” He requested the industrialist community, business houses, and members of the general public to avail of this reliable speedy, and direct service for sending their items or parcels between Jammu city and Kashmir valley.