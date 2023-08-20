Indian constitution allows us to go tough against those threatening national integrity: LG Sinha

Jammu, Aug 20: Jammu and Kashmir’s Lieutenant Governor Sunday said that no matter who says what, Indian Constitution allows UT administration to go tough against those who pose threat to national integrity and those who have supported terrorism, its eco-system and “enjoyed government jobs through illegal means.”

Talking to reporters on the side-lines of starting Green Jammu and Kashmir Driver 2023-34 from IIM Jammu, the LG, as reported by news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO), said that it doesn’t matter who says what as there is a provision in Indian Constitution kept by the its architects like B R Ambedkar and others that says, “Go tough, rather hard against those who pose threat to State/nation’s integrity and sovereignty.”

He said that J&K administration has decided to go hard against those who have supported terrorism, its eco-system and enjoyed government jobs through “illegal means.” “So it doesn’t matter who says what,” the LG said. His statement comes a day after J&K Bank sacked its Chief Manager Sajad Bazaz following "credible reports against him from the agencies.” “Anyone who has supported terror and its eco-system will have to face the music,” he said.