Indian Navy officer cremated in Jammu after his death during training session

Jammu, May 13: Indian Navy officer Ankush Sharma, resident of Kothey Sadotrian village in Bishnah, Jammu district who died during a training session in Malpura area of Agra in Uttar Pradesh was cremated here at Parmandal with full military honor amid the presence of hundreds of people.
The body of the Indian Navy officer was brought to his native village where hundreds of people from various areas had gathered to pay their respect to the soldier who died yesterday when his parachute got entangled in a high-tension wire and caught fire in Malpura, Agra district in Uttar Pradesh.
He was participating in a training exercise when he lost his life after he jumped from a height of around 8000 ft. The emotions ran high when his body was brought to his residence and the villagers were shouting slogans in favour of the martyr Navy officer.
His family members remembered him as an intelligent young man who would guide the family members whenever they needed him with regard to any work.