Indian Red Cross Society Jammu observes World Red Cross Day

Jammu, May 8: As a mark of respect to the founder of the Red Cross Movement Sir Jean Henry Dunant, the Indian Red Cross Society, Jammu Region today celebrated World Red Cross Day here in the Teacher Bhawan, Gandhinagar.
The theme of World Red Cross Day 2023 is: “Everything we do comes from the heart” which focuses on foregrounding the volunteers of the Red Cross and their contribution to society.
The function started with the hoisting of the Red Cross flag by the chief guest, Divisional Commissioner, Jammu, Ramesh Kumar, who is also Chairman of the Indian Red Cross Society, Jammu region, followed by lighting of the ceremonial lamp and floral tributes to Sir Jean Henry Dunant Founder of Red Cross Movement in the presence of Capt. Bana Singh Param Vir Chakra awardee; Rahul Yadav, Commissioner, Jammu Municipal Corporation, Jammu; Shareesh Sharma, President J&K Bank Ltd; Ashok Kumar Sharma, Director School Education Jammu; Sandeep Seiontra, Addl. Deputy Commissioner(Adm.) Jammu; Mamta Rajput, District Social Welfare Officer, Jammu, representatives from CRPF BSF, J&K Police, educational institutions, prominent citizens, former secretaries, IRCS, Jammu region, besides Executive Committee members of IRCS, Former Red Cross Executive Committee members and Red Cross volunteers.
Speaking on the occasion, Divisional Commissioner (Chairman Indian Red Cross Society) Jammu Region, called for organizing awareness programmes to educate youth about the hazards of drug addiction which has assumed alarming dimensions, in addition to ongoing Red Cross activities. He appreciated the efforts put in by the Red Cross for generating funds through raffle draw tickets which were sold by BSF, CRPF, J&K Police, J&K Bank, educational institutions , govt departments, and corporate and business houses. “Red Cross being the first responder, there is much more scope for diversification of activities through a coordinated and scientific manner so that we reach and cover the maximum number of people who need Red Cross support,” the Div Com added.