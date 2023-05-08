Indian Red Cross Society Jammu observes World Red Cross Day

The theme of World Red Cross Day 2023 is: “Everything we do comes from the heart” which focuses on foregrounding the volunteers of the Red Cross and their contribution to society.

The function started with the hoisting of the Red Cross flag by the chief guest, Divisional Commissioner, Jammu, Ramesh Kumar, who is also Chairman of the Indian Red Cross Society, Jammu region, followed by lighting of the ceremonial lamp and floral tributes to Sir Jean Henry Dunant Founder of Red Cross Movement in the presence of Capt. Bana Singh Param Vir Chakra awardee; Rahul Yadav, Commissioner, Jammu Municipal Corporation, Jammu; Shareesh Sharma, President J&K Bank Ltd; Ashok Kumar Sharma, Director School Education Jammu; Sandeep Seiontra, Addl. Deputy Commissioner(Adm.) Jammu; Mamta Rajput, District Social Welfare Officer, Jammu, representatives from CRPF BSF, J&K Police, educational institutions, prominent citizens, former secretaries, IRCS, Jammu region, besides Executive Committee members of IRCS, Former Red Cross Executive Committee members and Red Cross volunteers.