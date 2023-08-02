India's future offers immense opportunities for engineering careers: LG Sinha

Jammu, August 02: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha addressed students of the joining batch of 2023 of IIT Jammu at the inaugural session of the Foundation Program at Jagti Campus, today.

In his address on the occasion, the Lt Governor congratulated and extended his best wishes to the students embarking on a new journey. The world-class faculty here at IIT Jammu will nurture your talents to transform your dreams into reality, he added.

“India's future offers immense opportunities for engineering careers. As the nation continues to invest in research and development, infrastructure and technological advancement, a plethora of opportunities await engineers,” the Lt Governor said.

He said, under the guidance of Prime Minister, India is on the move and is emerging as a technology and services hub powered by knowledge economy.

The 'Make in India' and 'Digital India' initiatives coupled with a burgeoning startup ecosystem, presents a fertile ground for young minds to make their mark and carve a successful career in engineering, he added.

He advised the students to explore new paths and keep re-inventing themselves to keep pace with the change happening around the world.

“We need engineers who will not be confined to the mundane, but who will think beyond textbooks and question the status quo and embrace challenges as opportunities. The expertise of the young engineers’ expertise will be instrumental in driving the mission of Make in India and Start Up India,” the Lt Governor said.

Citing examples of Japan and USA, the Lt Governor said the engineering prowess of these countries has contributed to their growth and elevated their status in the world. He said, the world's greatest powers are witness to the fact that great engineers have been instrumental in propelling those nations to unparalleled heights.