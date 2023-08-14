India’s partition gravest mistake, greatest tragedy: Dr Jitendra

Hiranagar, Aug 14: Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh today said that the partition of the Indian subcontinent in 1947 was the gravest mistake and the greatest tragedy of history.
Addressing a programme held here in connection with countrywide commemoration of ‘Vibhajan Vibhishika’ or "Partition Remembrance Day" dedicated to the victims of partition, Dr Jitendra Singh said, with 75 years having passed and three generations down the line, now is the time to keep our children informed about the horrors of partition and the factors that led to it, in spite of the fact that it could have been avoided.
Holding Jawaharlal Nehru and Mohmad Ali Jinnah, the two most important individuals responsible for bringing about the partition of India, Dr Jitendra Singh said, the lust of power and the urge to become the Head of the State was so overwhelming to them that they allowed the partition to happen even when common citizen of India, whether a Hindu or a Muslim, was not in favour of this. He recalled “Progressive Writers Forum” which was at that time constituted by some well-known Muslim intellectuals and writers like Ali Sardar Jafri, Kaifi Azmi and others who were vehemently opposed to the idea of having a separate Pakistan based on the so called “Two Nation Theory.”