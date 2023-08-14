India’s partition gravest mistake, greatest tragedy: Dr Jitendra

Holding Jawaharlal Nehru and Mohmad Ali Jinnah, the two most important individuals responsible for bringing about the partition of India, Dr Jitendra Singh said, the lust of power and the urge to become the Head of the State was so overwhelming to them that they allowed the partition to happen even when common citizen of India, whether a Hindu or a Muslim, was not in favour of this. He recalled “Progressive Writers Forum” which was at that time constituted by some well-known Muslim intellectuals and writers like Ali Sardar Jafri, Kaifi Azmi and others who were vehemently opposed to the idea of having a separate Pakistan based on the so called “Two Nation Theory.”