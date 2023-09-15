Indo-Pak talks votaries playing insensitive politics: Rana

“The insensitive terror ecosystem should learn lesson from the common man in Kashmir who took to streets and joined the candle march to pay their tributes to valiant martyrs, who offered supreme sacrifice to maintain the prevailing momentum of normalcy in the Valley,” Rana said while interacting with deputations and individuals during the weekly public hearing at the BJP headquarters here this afternoon alongwith Veena Khanna, BJP State Secretary, a press release said.

He said the Centre has, time and again, made its policy of terror and talks not going together very clear and still those trying to carve out an unsolicited role for themselves, for whatever reason, by jumping the line, should understand that India cannot engage itself with a country that sprouts terrorism. The anger against the recent terror acts in Kokernag and Rajouri across the Valley, as elsewhere in the country, is mute reminder to the rejected and frustrated political elite who seize such opportunities to play dirty politics in the mistaken belief of remaining relevant to politics. In this sinister pursuit, they forget that Kashmir has transformed and stands for peace and this urge has become predominant during the past four years that have witnessed near normalcy, leading to buzzing economic activity and humming tourist influx. He said the dubious role of the terror ecosystem to run politics over the graves and the miseries of common people has now become obsolete, which is why the people are up in arms against the cult of violence and disruption. The people of Jammu and Kashmir are realising the dividends of peace now more than before, he added.