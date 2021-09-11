Infant among four die as car plunges into canal in Jammu

Quoting the officials, news agency GNS reported said that the car bearing registration number JK02AC-7169 driven by one Ganesh Kumar of Bahadurpur Arnia with seven other persons on board, fell into a canal near Dak Banglaw Marallian in Mran Sahib.

Four persons— Ganesh Kumar , his wife Kanchana, Menu Kumari wife of Kamal Kumar and her son Sushant were rescued while bodies of Kewal Krishan, 60, his wife Surjeet Kumari and 2-month-old Paranshi, daughter of Kamaljeet were retrieved by a team of SDRF and other rescuers who rushed to spot soon after the accident, officials said.

They further said that Paranshi's 2-year-old sister Manshi is missing and is feared dead in the accident.

A police officer confirmed to GNS the death of the four persons and rescuing of as many others in the accident. He said that a case has been registered and further investigation taken up in the incident.