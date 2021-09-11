Jammu

Infant among four die as car plunges into canal in Jammu

Four others were rescued in the accident late Friday night.
The car with eight persons on board, fell into a canal near Dak Banglaw Marallian in Mran Sahib late Friday night.GNS
Srinagar, Sept 11: Four persons including a 2-month-old baby girl and her 2-year-old sister were among four persons killed while as many people were rescued after a car they were travelling in fell into a canal in Jammu on Friday night, officials said today.

Quoting the officials, news agency GNS reported said that the car bearing registration number JK02AC-7169 driven by one Ganesh Kumar of Bahadurpur Arnia with seven other persons on board, fell into a canal near Dak Banglaw Marallian in Mran Sahib.

Four persons— Ganesh Kumar , his wife Kanchana, Menu Kumari wife of Kamal Kumar and her son Sushant were rescued while bodies of Kewal Krishan, 60, his wife Surjeet Kumari and 2-month-old Paranshi, daughter of Kamaljeet were retrieved by a team of SDRF and other rescuers who rushed to spot soon after the accident, officials said.

They further said that Paranshi's 2-year-old sister Manshi is missing and is feared dead in the accident.

A police officer confirmed to GNS the death of the four persons and rescuing of as many others in the accident. He said that a case has been registered and further investigation taken up in the incident.

