INFOBUG celebrates International Women's Day

Jammu, Mar 5: INFOBUG, the first female and first infotainment social media portal, today celebrated International Women's Day.
According to a press note, celebrating International Women's Day 2022 INFOBUG today felicitated 18 women and girls from different walks of life.
Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Farooq Khan, was the chief guest on the occasion while Ritu Singh and Former Minister, Priya Sethi were the guests of honor.
While felicitating the women and girls who have contributed tremendously towards cause of the society in different ways, Advisor Khan said that growth and development of not only a family but the entire world depends on growth of women. He added that this big day should be celebrated as women empowerment day for the whole world.
The event was organised under the supervision of Amar Chouhan, Managing Director INFOBUG.
The women and girls who were felicitated on the occasion included famous singer Saras Bharti, Neeru Sharma from HelpAge India, RJ Shwetima, Dr Zinnia, Mansi Rattan, Palak Kaur Bijral, Nidhi Abrol, Pooja Gupta, Director Industries Jammu, Anoo Malhotra, Vijay Luxmi, MD JKPTO, Ankita Kar, Femina Miss India Sana Dua, Rumpy Madaan, Divya Jamwal, Medhavi Sharma, Pooja and Sumi Seth.
Chairman State Times Group, Raj Daluja, Chairman MV International School, Abrol, Senior Editor Times Now, Pradeep Dutta and Journalist Deepak Khajuria were among the special guests on the occasion.