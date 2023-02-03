Infrastructural projects approved under Emergency COVID Response Package reviewed

A detailed presentation was made by Ayushi Sudhan, Mission Director, NHM, J&K, delineating progress on establishment of infrastructural projects which included maternal ICUs, Hybrid Pediatric ICUs, Oxygen supported Pediatric wards and 6 Bedded/20 Prefab structures approved under Emergency COVID Response Package (ECRP-II) for the UT of Jammu & Kashmir by the Union Ministry of Health & Family Welfare.

It was informed that a total of 75 state of art facilities are being established across the UT including 27 Maternal ICUs (245 Beds), 21 Paediatric Hybrid ICU (221 Beds), 14 Oxygen supported Paediatric Wards (346 Beds) besides 13 six-bedded and twenty-bedded Prefab structures (148 Beds) are being established at a cost of Rs. 102.06 crore. Out of which, 52 facilities (581 Beds) have been completed; and 19 facilities (301 Beds) are in progress and work on the remaining four facilities (78 Beds) will be initiated soon.