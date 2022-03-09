Initial probe reveals IED caused Udhampur blast: ADGP Jammu

Srinagar, Mar 9: Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Jammu Mukesh Singh Wednesday said that preliminary investigations have revealed that the blast at Salathia Chowk in Udhampur district in which a person was killed and over a dozen others injured was caused by an IED.
The IGP Jammu made the comments at a presser after the explosion that took place at a busy market at around 12:50 pm.
"Initial probe has revealed that it was an IED blast, however its impact wasn’t much. It would be premature to comment on the issue as investigation is going on," Singh said.
The IGP confirmed the death of one person in the blast and injuries to 14 others.