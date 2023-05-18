Inquiry into misuse of bio-metric attendance in govt departments in Ramban

Banihal, May 18: The administration has ordered inquiry into the misuse of bio metric attendance of employees in various government departments in district Ramban.

In an order, deputy commissioner Ramban said that activation codes are being shared with employees away from offices by their respective DDOs.

As many as 390 devices in education department alone have been identified sharing code links with employees away from duty.

It stated that during randum checking of AEBA ( Aadhar enabled Bio metric Attendance) system it was found that employees of several departments including health, education , agriculture, sheep and animal husbandry are marking their biometric attendance away from their offices / schools by using their mobile phones and laptops.

The order mentioned that DDOs of about one dozen government departments has been asked not to withdraw salaries of such employees and submit report upto 19 May.