Jammu, Sep 8: J&K government Friday constituted a Technical Appraisal Committee (TAC) for the project “Installation of CCTV Surveillance in Police Stations and Police Posts across the Union Territory.”
As per an order issued by the General Administration Department (GAD), Technical Appraisal Committee will have Mohamed Saleem Khan, State Informatics Officer, NIC, J&K as its chairman.
Director, Centre of IT Enabled Services and Management, University of Jammu Anil Gupta and a representative of NIELET to be nominated by Director Incharge, NIELET, J&K will be its members.
Technical Officer, IT Department Rajeev Gupta will be its member convener.
As per the terms and conditions fixed for it, the panel will examine and get the document technically vetted and accordingly, will make the necessary recommendations to the indenting department.
It will also give its recommendations or suggestions on the viability of the proposed solutions in the document, if any, along with estimated cost.
The panel has been tasked to ensure strict compliance to all rules, procedures or guidelines issued by the government from time to time, while vetting the document. It would submit its report within seven days from the date of issuance of this order to the indenting department under intimation to General Administration department and IT department, the order mentioned.