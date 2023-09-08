Installation of CCTV surveillance in police stations

As per an order issued by the General Administration Department (GAD), Technical Appraisal Committee will have Mohamed Saleem Khan, State Informatics Officer, NIC, J&K as its chairman.

Director, Centre of IT Enabled Services and Management, University of Jammu Anil Gupta and a representative of NIELET to be nominated by Director Incharge, NIELET, J&K will be its members.

Technical Officer, IT Department Rajeev Gupta will be its member convener.