Installation of rooftop solar power plants, solar water pumps approved for Jammu

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that the project would be completed by March 2023 at an estimated cost of Rs 53.10 crore, which should be recovered at the rate of 22 percent annually on account of savings from reduced dependency on externally-purchased power.

He said that these installed rooftop solar power plants would also be connected with the main power grid on a net metering basis.

The spokesman said that the Jammu and Kashmir government would benefit from solar generation of approximately 20 million units of energy annually, over the project lifetime of 25 years.

He said that the annual carbon emissions were also expected to be reduced by 16,000 tonnes.

The spokesman said that on an enhanced scale, besides helping the energy-deficit J&K in supplementing its energy needs, the model would also help DISCOMs in achieving their Renewable Purchase Obligation (RPO) targets of 10.5 percent as mandated by the Ministry of Power, Government of India.

He said that the Administrative Council also approved the proposal for the installation of 5000 agricultural solar pumps having a capacity range from 1 HP to 10 HP under Prime Minister’s KissanUrjaSurakshaEvamUthaanMahaabhiyan (PM KUSUM) scheme at an estimated project cost of Rs 135 crore.

The spokesman said that under the scheme, individual farmers would be supported to install standalone solar pumps of capacity up to 7.5 HP.

He said that these stand-alone pumps would be connected to the grid to feed surplus power which can be purchased by DISCOMs at a pre-decided rate so as to meet renewable purchase obligation (RPO) targets.