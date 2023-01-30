Instead of secured future govt giving workers lathis: AAP

Jammu, Jan 30: Aam aadmi Party (AAP) has said that the 220 days long protest of Jal Shakti department employees is proof of the government’s failure.
It said that instead of solving the problems of the employees, the government is gifting them with sticks and arrests.
“The protest of the Jal Shakti department employees is going on for the last 220 days and it is a big proof of the failure of the government and instead of solving the problems of the employees, the Government is giving them gifts of sticks and arrests,” Aam Aadmi Party state spokesperson Jagdeep Singh.
Jagdeep Singh said that Jal Shakti Department is the backbone of the society and the contractual employees like daily wagers working in it are the most important part of the department but unfortunately these employees in Jammu and Kashmir are on protest for the last 220 days.
He said that these employees are keeping their genuine demands so that they can be redressed and they can also do their jobs comfortably but unfortunately the Jammu and Kashmir government is not fulfilling their demands .
Jagdeep Singh also said that instead of addressing the genuine demands of these employees, the government is hell bent on harassing them further and these employees are being gifted with sticks and arrests.