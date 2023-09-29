Inter-state chain snatcher gang busted; 4 arrested: SSP Jammu

Jammu, Sep 29: Police Friday stated to have busted a gang of inter-state chain snatchers with the arrest of four members, including two locals.
Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Jammu Chandan Kohli, while addressing a press conference here this evening, said, “While busting this gang, we have solved all eleven cases of chain snatching which occurred in Jammu district in the recent past and also recovered gold chains from them.”
“Chain snatching incidents took place in Jammu city during the last few days. Complaints followed by FIRs were lodged at different Police stations of Jammu. These snatchers were particularly targetting elderly and lone women especially at isolated places. Such incidents occurred at Sainik Colony, Greater Kailash, Gangayal, Satwari and Trikuta Nagar area,” SSP said.
“With the help of CCTVs, the police were able to lay hands on the images of snatchers as well as their motorcycle which they were using for commission of crime. The police teams of Bahu Fort, Channi, Gangyal and Satwari Police Stations, under the supervision of SP South Shaheen Wahid, assisted by SDPO East Prupkar Singh, were assigned different tasks like collecting CCTV footages; tracking the culprits, following their movement pattern, understanding their modus operandi and finally to identify and catch the accused,” SSP Kohli explained.
He said that on September 28, while they attempted another snatching incident in Trikuta Nagar, alert police personnel in civvies caught hold of them. The duo arrested on September 28 included motorcyclist Ram Sevak, son of Beedal and the pillion rider Dharmendra alias Ravi, son of Mannu, both residents of Shamli, UP.
During investigation, it came to fore that both were involved in multiple incidents in district Jammu. They were also involved in similar such incidents in Delhi, Punjab and Haryana. Their modus operandi was that they used to pose as Shri Mata Vaishno Devi pilgrims to avoid suspicion.
“Six stolen gold chains and a stolen bike was also recovered from their possession. Similarly, today two more suspects namely Akash Khushu alias Lalla, son of late Ashok Kumar Khushu and Rahul Rawal, son of late Ravi Ji Rawal, both residents of Durga Nagar Jammu were rounded up in case FIR No. 87/2023 U/S 382 IPC of PS Janipur. They were also involved in chain snatching,” SSP said.