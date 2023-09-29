Inter-state chain snatcher gang busted; 4 arrested: SSP Jammu

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Jammu Chandan Kohli, while addressing a press conference here this evening, said, “While busting this gang, we have solved all eleven cases of chain snatching which occurred in Jammu district in the recent past and also recovered gold chains from them.”

“Chain snatching incidents took place in Jammu city during the last few days. Complaints followed by FIRs were lodged at different Police stations of Jammu. These snatchers were particularly targetting elderly and lone women especially at isolated places. Such incidents occurred at Sainik Colony, Greater Kailash, Gangayal, Satwari and Trikuta Nagar area,” SSP said.