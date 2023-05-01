Interactive meet with London-based J&K students, groups

The meeting, which lasted for nearly an hour, consisted of persons engaged in different areas of work and hailing from different regions of the Union Territory including the minister’s own personal Lok Sabha constituency of Udhampur. Also present in the meeting were representatives of the J&K Study Centre branch in London who have their main office in New Delhi. There were also members of the Dogra organisations of J&K and members of the Kashmiri Pandit activist groups.

Dr Jitendra, who is also the Union Minister of State (independent charge) Science & Technology; Minister of State (independent charge) Earth Sciences besides being MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, appreciated the manner in which they had contributed in correcting the negative narrative about India particularly in the context of J&K by certain vested interests and had also stood up to challenge the anti-India forces in the United Kingdom, an official statement said.