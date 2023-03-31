Interactive session on NEP 2020 organised at PSPS GCW Gandhinagar

Jammu, Mar 31: The Department of Education organised a participative and interactive session on NEP 2020: For Progressive Growth of Women in India at Padma Shri Padma Sachdev Government College for Women here today.
A total of 82 students attended the event and 14 actively participated. The first, second, and third positions were won by Lovely, Kamini Sharma, and Nidhi Thakur respectively.
In her address, Principal Prof Minu Mahajan emphasised the importance of women’s education for the progress of the nation in her address to the students. She interacted with them and applauded their efforts. She congratulated the winners and participants and appreciated the efforts of the department for conducting such an event.