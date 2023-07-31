Jammu

Intruder killed as BSF foils infiltration bid in Jammu

A Border Security Force (BSF) officer patrolling along the Line of Control (LoC). [Representational Image] File Photo [Mir Imran for Greater Kashmir]

Jammu, July 31: The Border Security Force (BSF) has foiled an infiltration bid along the International Border in Arnia sector of Jammu and Kashmir with the killing of an intruder, official said.

During the intervening night of 30/31 July, the vigilant BSF troops observed suspicious movement across the IB in Arnia border area, said an official.

An intruder was observed approaching the BSF fence, compelling the alert troops to open fire, he said.

The official said that the intruder was gunned down by the force.

The patrolling along the border area has been increased and searches are being conducted at the site of infiltration, as per the sources.

