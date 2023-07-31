Intruder killed as BSF foils infiltration bid in Jammu

Jammu, July 31: The Border Security Force (BSF) has foiled an infiltration bid along the International Border in Arnia sector of Jammu and Kashmir with the killing of an intruder, official said.
During the intervening night of 30/31 July, the vigilant BSF troops observed suspicious movement across the IB in Arnia border area, said an official.
An intruder was observed approaching the BSF fence, compelling the alert troops to open fire, he said.
The official said that the intruder was gunned down by the force.
The patrolling along the border area has been increased and searches are being conducted at the site of infiltration, as per the sources.