Investments pouring in, J&K at threshold of transformation: BJP

Nagrota, Mar 4: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) senior leader and Member of Parliament Jugal Kishore Sharma Friday said that J&K was at the threshold of transformation with large scale investments pouring in various sectors.
A statement of BJP issued here said that speaking during the BJP’s public outreach campaign, Sharma said that this would open up vistas of opportunities in terms of jobs and economic upliftment across J&K.
He said rapid industrialisation and infrastructure upgradation was the preamble for ‘Naya Jammu and Kashmir’.
Rana said that BJP was working towards realising this vision by ending discrimination and ensuring holistic development of all the regions and sub-regions of J&K irrespective of caste, creed, and religion.
Addressing the BJP functionaries, senior party leader Devender Singh Rana said that BJP was a mass movement standing for the empowerment of the people.
He said that BJP’s focus would be to usher J&K in a new phase of progress and development with the restoration of complete normalcy and peace remaining a focal point.
Senior BJP leader Sham Lal Sharma said that the saffron party had paved the way for the people to have access to all the privileges, rights, and facilities available to their fellow citizens across the country.