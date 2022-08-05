Irregularities in JKP SI exam | CBI raids at 30 locations, registers FIR against 33 accused

Jammu, Aug 5: The sleuths of Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) Friday conducted simultaneous raids against 33 accused at 30 locations.
The raids were carried out at 28 locations in Jammu, one each in Srinagar and Bengaluru after registering a case against them for alleged irregularities in the examination of J&K Police Sub Inspectors (SIs).
These raids were conducted at the residences of former J&K Service Selection Board members, Medical Officers of Border Security Force (BSF), private persons, including owner of a coaching centre, Akhnoor, private company, beneficiaries besides others. These raids were conducted after the government handed over investigation of the recruitment scam to the CBI following spontaneous protests by the aspirants in both Jammu as well as Srinagar alleging malpractices in the examination conducted by JKSSB on March 27, 2022.
Following it, the Lieutenant Governor ordered a CBI probe into the allegations and accordingly a case was registered by the Agency against 33 accused.
“These 33 persons include the then medical officer BSF Frontier headquarters, Paloura, the then member, JKSSB; the then under secretary, the then section officer (both of JKSSB); ex-official of CRPF, ASI of J&K Police; owner of a coaching centre, Akhnoor; private company based at Bengaluru; private persons and unidentified persons,” a CBI official said.
He said, “The result of the exam for the posts of Sub Inspectors was declared on June 4, 2022. There were allegations regarding malpractices in the examination. The J&K government had constituted an inquiry committee to look into the same.”
“It was alleged that the accused entered into conspiracy amongst officials of JKSSB, Bengaluru based private company, beneficiary candidates and others. There were allegations of gross irregularities in conduct of written examination for the posts of Sub-Inspectors,” he added.
He further said, “There was an abnormally high percentage of selected candidates from Jammu, Rajouri and Samba districts. The violation of rules by JKSSB was allegedly found in assigning the task of setting question paper to a Bengaluru based private company.” Accordingly, the CBI teams conducted searches at 30 locations including at Jammu, Srinagar, and Bengaluru at the premises of accused and seized documents for further scrutiny. However, the investigation in the case was in progress.