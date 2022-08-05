Irregularities in JKP SI exam | CBI raids at 30 locations, registers FIR against 33 accused

These raids were conducted at the residences of former J&K Service Selection Board members, Medical Officers of Border Security Force (BSF), private persons, including owner of a coaching centre, Akhnoor, private company, beneficiaries besides others. These raids were conducted after the government handed over investigation of the recruitment scam to the CBI following spontaneous protests by the aspirants in both Jammu as well as Srinagar alleging malpractices in the examination conducted by JKSSB on March 27, 2022.

Following it, the Lieutenant Governor ordered a CBI probe into the allegations and accordingly a case was registered by the Agency against 33 accused.