IRS officer Rakesh Kumar promoted as Commissioner of Income Tax

Srinagar Aug 5: Rakesh Kumar an IRS officer of 2004 batch from Jammu has been promoted as Commissioner of Income Tax.
An order has been issued to this effect by Central Board of Direct Taxes, New Delhi on Friday. Kumar is presently posted as Additional Commissioner of Income Tax at Jammu. He has a vast experience in Investigation, Assessment, Vigilance administration and International Taxation (Transfer Pricing). He has undergone a training programme on Transfer Pricing at Amsterdam and Indian Institute of Management, Lucknow.