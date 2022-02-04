Issuance Of ‘Legal Heir-ship Certificate’ To Migrants In COVID Deaths

Jammu, Feb 4: The government on Friday nominated the Assistant Commissioner (Relief) in Relief Organisation (Migrants) J&K as competent authority for issuance of ‘Legal heirship certificate’ to the Next of Kin (NoK) of the deceased (Kashmiri migrants) by COVID-19.
“In the interest of administration, it is hereby ordered that Assistant Commissioner (Relief) in Relief Organization, (M) J&K is hereby nominated as competent authority (for the purpose of COVID deaths only) for issuance of ‘Legal Heirship certificate’ to the next of kin of the deceased by COVID-19 who are registered with the Relief Organisation (M), Jammu as Kashmiri migrants for getting or availing the ex-gratia assistance,” read an order issued by the Department of Disaster Management, Relief, Rehabilitation and Reconstruction (DMRRR),” the government said.