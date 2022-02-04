Issuance Of ‘Legal Heir-ship Certificate’ To Migrants In COVID Deaths

“In the interest of administration, it is hereby ordered that Assistant Commissioner (Relief) in Relief Organization, (M) J&K is hereby nominated as competent authority (for the purpose of COVID deaths only) for issuance of ‘Legal Heirship certificate’ to the next of kin of the deceased by COVID-19 who are registered with the Relief Organisation (M), Jammu as Kashmiri migrants for getting or availing the ex-gratia assistance,” read an order issued by the Department of Disaster Management, Relief, Rehabilitation and Reconstruction (DMRRR),” the government said.