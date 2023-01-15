IT deptt hosts online services training

Jammu, Jan 15: In an effort to provide fair, transparent, and time-bound delivery of services, the Information Technology Department in collaboration with the Directorate of School Education Jammu organised a day-long Capacity Building Program for Master Trainers on the usage of online services of various departments at Teacher Bhawan Jammu.
More than 250 teachers from the 10 districts of Jammu division were trained as Master Trainers who will in turn train teachers and other stakeholders in their districts, taking online services and their usage to the grassroot level. During the workshop, the master trainers were informed and sensitised about 400 plus G2C services being offered by the Government, Rapid Assessment System (RAS) for citizen real-time feedback, UMANG platform for mobile Governance, Dig-locker for safe and secure storage space, MySchemes for central repository of government schemes, portals such as e-Unnat, Janbhagidari, Apki Zameen Apki Nigrani etc.
It was noted that e-Governance is penetrating down to the Panchayat level, and training and capacity-building programs such as this are imperative to ensure the percolation of these online services to every citizen of UT of J&K.
Additional Secretary, IT Department, Satish Sharma, who was the chief guest on the occasion said that the idea was to take the technological developments to the grassroots level and involve every citizen in the process. He thanked the Director School Education Jammu, Dr. Ravi Shankar Sharma for the prompt cooperation and stated that such training would be held in the future as well to train the teachers and other stakeholders, for popularising the online services and creating awareness about them. The training sessions were carried out by the experts of NIC/JaKeGA/IT department; Shashank, Showkat Ali, Imran Sufi, Aijaz and Manager IT Cell Naveed from the Department of Information Technology, J&K.
CEO Jammu, Suraj Singh Rathore presented the welcome address and the formal note of thanks, thanking the chief guest, Additional Secretary and the Guest of Honour, Under Secretary Dept. of IT for providing insight and valuable guidance on the subject to the trainees.