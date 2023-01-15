IT deptt hosts online services training

More than 250 teachers from the 10 districts of Jammu division were trained as Master Trainers who will in turn train teachers and other stakeholders in their districts, taking online services and their usage to the grassroot level. During the workshop, the master trainers were informed and sensitised about 400 plus G2C services being offered by the Government, Rapid Assessment System (RAS) for citizen real-time feedback, UMANG platform for mobile Governance, Dig-locker for safe and secure storage space, MySchemes for central repository of government schemes, portals such as e-Unnat, Janbhagidari, Apki Zameen Apki Nigrani etc.

It was noted that e-Governance is penetrating down to the Panchayat level, and training and capacity-building programs such as this are imperative to ensure the percolation of these online services to every citizen of UT of J&K.