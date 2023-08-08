IT Jammu to host North Tech symposium from September 11 to 13

Jammu, Aug 8: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) is holding the prestigious North Tech Symposium, as a joint initiative with the Society of Indian Defence Manufacturers (SIDM) under the aegis of the Confederation of Indian Industries (CII), at its Jagti campus from September 11 to 13, 2023.
As per a statement issued to press, the symposium endeavours to bridge the gap between the needs of the Indian army and the capabilities of academia and industry. SIDM, formalised in 2017.
“North Tech Symposium, a platform that fosters synergy between the Indian army, academia, and industry, is all set to mark a historic milestone. This year's edition will be distinct as it finds its abode in a civil establishment for the first time since its inception 15 years ago. It plays a pivotal role as an advocate, catalyst, and facilitator for the growth and capability building of India's defence industry. Their active involvement in the North Tech Symposium 2023 promises to elevate the event's impact and effectiveness,” the statement issued by IIT Jammu said.
As per the statement, the highlights will be a grand exhibition boasting the latest products from over 200 industry participants, with special attention given to burgeoning startups. Additionally, there will be product unveilings meticulously crafted to cater to the distinctive needs of the armed forces.
One of the symposium's core objectives is to facilitate one-on-one structured interactions, fostering seamless engagement between industry representatives and academia.
The event will also feature invigorating Technical Seminars, designed to ignite the spark of creativity and foster the exchange of novel ideas and concepts.
“Moreover, attendees can look forward to an enthralling Ideas and innovation display, showcasing the brilliance of students and the army, with meritorious recognition and awards to inspire even greater excellence. To instil a profound sense of national pride, the armed forces will stage a spectacular military equipment display, affording the general public, industry stakeholders, and academia an immersive and patriotic experience,” the statement said.