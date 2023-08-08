IT Jammu to host North Tech symposium from September 11 to 13

As per a statement issued to press, the symposium endeavours to bridge the gap between the needs of the Indian army and the capabilities of academia and industry. SIDM, formalised in 2017.

“North Tech Symposium, a platform that fosters synergy between the Indian army, academia, and industry, is all set to mark a historic milestone. This year's edition will be distinct as it finds its abode in a civil establishment for the first time since its inception 15 years ago. It plays a pivotal role as an advocate, catalyst, and facilitator for the growth and capability building of India's defence industry. Their active involvement in the North Tech Symposium 2023 promises to elevate the event's impact and effectiveness,” the statement issued by IIT Jammu said.