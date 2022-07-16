Jammu

ITBP trooper injures three colleagues before shooting himself dead in Udhampur

The incident comes a day after a TA soldier shot himself dead along with his colleague while injuring two others at an army camp in Surankote Poonch.
ITBP trooper injures three colleagues before shooting himself dead in Udhampur
Representative ImageFile/ GK
GK Web Desk

Srinagar, July 16: A constable from Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) fired upon and injured three of his colleagues before shooting himself dead at a camp in Udhampur district on Saturday.

Quoting official sources, news agency GNS reported that the constable of ITBP’s 8th Battalion opened fire on 3 colleagues, leaving them injured. He later shot himself dead, sources said.

The injured have been shifted to the Army’s Command’ hospital Udhampur and are safe, they said adding a court of inquiry has been ordered into the incident.

The incident comes a day after two Territorial Army personnel were killed and as many others were injured in the fratricidal incident in Surankote area of Poonch.

jammu
fratricide

Related Stories

No stories found.
Greater Kashmir
www.greaterkashmir.com