ITBP trooper injures three colleagues before shooting himself dead in Udhampur

Srinagar, July 16: A constable from Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) fired upon and injured three of his colleagues before shooting himself dead at a camp in Udhampur district on Saturday.
Quoting official sources, news agency GNS reported that the constable of ITBP’s 8th Battalion opened fire on 3 colleagues, leaving them injured. He later shot himself dead, sources said.
The injured have been shifted to the Army’s Command’ hospital Udhampur and are safe, they said adding a court of inquiry has been ordered into the incident.
The incident comes a day after two Territorial Army personnel were killed and as many others were injured in the fratricidal incident in Surankote area of Poonch.