J-K BJP organises blood donation camps to mark PM's birthday

J-K BJP president Ravinder Raina and other prominent leaders donated blood at the camps organised under the supervision of party's youth wing Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM), a party spokesman said.

He said over 1200 units of blood were donated in over two dozen camps for the use of respective blood banks.

"The blood donation camps are part of a series of programmes organised to mark the birthday of Modi. BJP will embark on a fortnight-long nationwide drive of public outreach with initiatives like blood donation, helping the poor and disabled, and cleanliness measures. It will also observe a unity in diversity' programme in the service of the society," Raina said.