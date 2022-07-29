J-K emerging as a performer in every sector on national canvas: LG

The success of a nation can only be achieved by "promoting a culture of ideas and innovation in classrooms with dedication, discipline and determination," he said while addressing the 8th convocation of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi (SMVD) University at Katra.

The LG said the J&K government is building world-class infrastructure, and "Simultaneously, we are strengthening knowledge system of our economy to provide bright opportunities to talented young professionals .

Addressing the gathering of students, teachers and parents, the Lt Governor said, Teachers should dream of making SMVD University one of the preeminent universities in Northern India and students must aspire to fulfil the dream of 130 crore Indians .

We cannot achieve big things in life unless we dream big and strive hard to achieve it , he stressed.

The LG observed that youth can shape the destiny of our great nation if they are equipped with special knowledge, skills, wisdom and values as emphasized in the new National Education Policy. As they step out of campus, the new jobs and careers should become a mission to improve the lives of others, he added.