J-K: Security tightened at International Border ahead of G20 meeting in Srinagar

Rajouri, May 21: The Border Security Force (BSF) has tightened security along the International Border ahead of the G20 meeting in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar which is scheduled to start on Monday.

The special water wing of BSF has increased their patrolling on special boats along the Chenab River, an official statement said.

The G20 meeting will be held in Srinagar from May 22 to 24.

"These boats are specially designed to manoeuvre in high currents of the Chenab River and guard the border along the river, the statement added.

Speaking to ANI one of the jawans said, "The boat patrolling is being done day and night, along with that we are doing foot patrolling, vehicle patrolling. We are here for country and for that, we can do anything."