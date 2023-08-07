Jairam Ramesh takes dig at Azad

Jammu, Aug 7: Congress MP and former minister Jairam Ramesh Monday took a dig at Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP) supremo Ghulam Nabi Azad.
Ramesh fired a fresh salvo at his former ministerial and party colleague after leaders from DPAP and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) joined Congress in New Delhi today.
“Earlier this morning, 21 J&K leaders from DAP (Disappearing Azad Party) rejoined the Congress, including one who filed a defamation case against me on behalf of Ghulam Nabi Azad,” Ramesh tweeted.