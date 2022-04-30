JAK RIF organises Veterans Sampark rally at Palampur

Jammu, Apr 29: A “Veterans Sampark Rally” was organised by Jammu and Kashmir Rifles Regiment at Palampur (H.P) on April 29.
According to a press note, the Indian Armed Forces are committed to honour and acknowledge the selfless devotion of our veterans in the service of the nation. A relentless and earnest endeavour is made to organise common interactive platforms on numerous occasions to interact and strengthen the bond between serving soldiers and veterans.
The ‘Veterans Sampark Rally’ was attended by Ex-Servicemen, War Veterans, Veer Naris and Next of Kins of Fallen Heroes hailing from Chamba, Kangra, Dharamshala, Bilaspur, Mandi, Hamirpur districts of Himachal Pradesh and Pathankot and Gurdaspur districts of Punjab. The rally was conducted with an aim to address the problems faced by Ex-Servicemen, Veer Naris and any anomalies in disbursement of pension and other related grievances and to also create awareness about various welfare schemes being run by Indian Army, Central and State Governments. The rally was organised in close coordination with representatives of Ex-Servicemen Contributory Health Scheme Palampur, Zila Sainik Welfare Office Chamba, Kangra, Bilaspur, Mandi districts of Himachal Pradesh and Pathankot and Gurdaspur districts of Punjab.
Army Commander Northern Command, Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi, the Colonel of the Regiment, Jammu and Kashmir Rifles and Ladakh Scouts, addressed the rally. During his address, the Army Commander recalled invaluable services rendered by the Ex-Servicemen and assured them that they would always remain an inseparable part of the Armed Forced fraternity and their welfare would always be accorded importance and priority. Maj Gen MP Singh, GOC, Dah Division along with senior officials also graced the occasion.
The Pipe Band and Jazz Band display brought the spirit of patriotism to the event and enthralled the audience with melodious martial music. As a gesture of respect and gratitude, War Veterans, Gallantry Awardees, Veer Naris and Next of Kins were felicitated in recognition of their contribution in the service of the nation.
The Veterans Sampark Rally served as a bridge between Indian Army, Central and State Governments and the Ex-Servicemen, Veer Naris and Next of Kins and provided a singular platform for redressal of grievances and awareness on welfare schemes, entitlements and benefits. The immaculate conduct of the rally was applauded by the dignitaries and guests.