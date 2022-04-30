JAK RIF organises Veterans Sampark rally at Palampur

According to a press note, the Indian Armed Forces are committed to honour and acknowledge the selfless devotion of our veterans in the service of the nation. A relentless and earnest endeavour is made to organise common interactive platforms on numerous occasions to interact and strengthen the bond between serving soldiers and veterans.

The ‘Veterans Sampark Rally’ was attended by Ex-Servicemen, War Veterans, Veer Naris and Next of Kins of Fallen Heroes hailing from Chamba, Kangra, Dharamshala, Bilaspur, Mandi, Hamirpur districts of Himachal Pradesh and Pathankot and Gurdaspur districts of Punjab. The rally was conducted with an aim to address the problems faced by Ex-Servicemen, Veer Naris and any anomalies in disbursement of pension and other related grievances and to also create awareness about various welfare schemes being run by Indian Army, Central and State Governments. The rally was organised in close coordination with representatives of Ex-Servicemen Contributory Health Scheme Palampur, Zila Sainik Welfare Office Chamba, Kangra, Bilaspur, Mandi districts of Himachal Pradesh and Pathankot and Gurdaspur districts of Punjab.