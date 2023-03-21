JAK rifles veterans sampark rally | Northern Army Commander felicitates veterans, veer naris

Jammu, Mar 21: The Indian Armed Forces are committed to honour and acknowledge the selfless devotion of veterans in the service of the nation, Army said.
“A relentless and earnest endeavour is made to organise common interactive platforms on numerous occasions to interact and strengthen the bond between serving soldiers and veterans.”
To reiterate the resolve of armed forces for the well-being of veterans, a Veterans Sampark Rally was organised by the Jammu and Kashmir Rifles Regiment at Digiana, Jammu.
The ‘Veterans Sampark Rally’ was attended by over 800 ex-servicemen, war veterans, veer naris and next of kin of fallen heroes hailing from Jammu district of Jammu and Kashmir belonging to the regiment.
The rally was conducted to address problems faced by ex-servicemen, veer naris and any anomalies in disbursement of pension and other related grievances and to also create awareness about various welfare schemes being run by Indian Army, Central and State Governments.
The rally was organised in close coordination with representatives of JAK Rifles, Zila Sainik Welfare Office of Jammu.
GOC-in-C Northern Command, Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi, the Colonel of the Regiment, Jammu and Kashmir Rifles and Ladakh Scouts, addressed the rally.
During his address, the Army Commander recalled invaluable services rendered by the Ex-Servicemen and assured them that they would always remain an inseparable part of the Armed Forces fraternity and their welfare would always be accorded importance and priority.
As a gesture of respect and gratitude, war veterans, gallantry awardees, veer naris and next of kins were felicitated in recognition of their contribution in the service of the nation. The Veterans Sampark Rally served as a bridge between Indian Army, Central and State Governments and the ex-servicemen, veer naris and next of kins and provided a singular platform for redressal of grievances and awareness on welfare schemes, entitlements and benefits.
The immaculate conduct of the rally was applauded by the dignitaries and guests.