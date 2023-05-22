Jal Shakti Deptt daily wagers continue protest for regularisation in Jammu

Jammu, May 22: The daily wagers of Jal Shakti Department have continued their protest demonstration demanding their regularisation.
The protesters staged a peaceful demonstration demanding the release of pending wages, and regularisation of their services.
“We have been serving in the department for the last over two decades. However, no regularisation policy has been initiated despite repeated assurances by the previous governments,” the protesters said. They said that they will intensify their protest if their demands are not accepted.