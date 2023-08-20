Jambu Zoo likely to bring lion, tigers, sloth bears by September

Meanwhile, the authorities have almost relocated all the animals from Manda Zoo to the Jambu Zoo.

Following relocation of the majority of wild animals, the Manda Zoo has been closed for visitors since August 15, 2023. Now, it has been converted into a rescue centre for the wild animals.

Additional Wildlife Warden, Jambu Zoo, Amit Sharma told Greater Kashmir, “We are in talks with the authorities in Maharashtra and other states for the pairs of tigers, sloth bears, marsh crocodiles and Gharials. Similarly, we are constantly in touch with the authorities in Gujarat to bring one pair of lions; blackbucks from Delhi zoo and other wild Indian species to the Jambu Zoo.”