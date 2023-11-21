Jambu Zoo roars to life with arrival of lions, tigers

Jammu, Nov 21: Chief Secretary Dr Arun Kumar Mehta paid a visit to Jambu Zoo Nagrota today, witnessing the grand arrival of majestic big cats.

The zoo proudly welcomed tiger and tigress from Chennai, Tamil Nadu and lion and lioness from Gujarat, which would add a new dimension to diverse wildlife population.

During his comprehensive tour of the facility, Dr Mehta actively inquired about the care and facilities provided for the animals, underlining the importance of ensuring their well-being. Expressing optimism, he stated, “I hope that Jambu Zoo will soon be recognized among the best zoos in the country.”

Jammu, experiencing significant on-ground changes and rapid development, sees Jambu Zoo as a key attraction, Dr Mehta said.

He, while assessing the situation, identified the opportunity to boost visitor numbers. He emphasized the need to increase awareness among school children and nature enthusiasts about the unique features and behavior of the zoo’s diverse inhabitants.

The Chief Secretary said that Jambu Zoo looks forward to a future where it not only will stand as a symbol of wildlife conservation but also captivate the hearts of visitors through its uniqueness.

Dr Mehta highlighted the distinct features and prime location of the zoo. The visitors coming to the Jammu city and Katra will play a pivotal role in increasing footfall.

During his visit, he was accompanied by Principal Secretary Forest, Ecology and Environment, Dheeraj Gupta, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests, Chief Wild Life Warden, Zoo Manager, and other relevant departmental officers.