Jambu Zoo to resonate with Asiatic Lions’ roar

Jammu, Nov 7: Asiatic Lions’ roar will soon resonate at Jambu Zoo as an adult pair (of lions) is scheduled to reach here tomorrow.

As per official sources, the pair is being brought from Sakkarburg, Zoological Park, Junagarh in Gujarat. It will be released in the designated enclosure after a week-long quarantine period.

“The process to bring Gharial, marsh crocodiles, porcupine, Emu, Royal Bengal tiger and Black Buck from different zoos of India is also underway. Soon these attractions too will be part of this zoo,” the sources said.

About new arrivals, as per an official communiqué of the Department of Wildlife Protection, a pair of Asiatic Lions, male and female adult individuals aged 3 years and 7 months and 2 years and 7 months would reach Jambu Zoo on Wednesday, November 8.

“The lion pair is being brought to J&K on the direction of Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha. The Asiatic Lion pair, being brought from Gujarat, is an endangered species as per the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN). At present, the Asiatic Lion wild population is confined only to the state of Gujarat which has donated one pair of lions to Jambu Zoo,” the communiqué mentioned.

The pair will be housed in a dedicated lion enclosure having a space of more than 5500 square metres as per the Central Zoo Authority (CZA) norms with heating and ventilation facilities for extreme weather conditions.

“They will remain under quarantine for a week and thereafter will be released in the enclosure for public exhibition,” the official communiqué mentioned.

“On this special day, the department has expressed gratitude to the Lieutenant Governor and Govt of Gujarat for the guidance and encouragement in sourcing lions which will bring joy to the people of J&K and wildlife enthusiasts,” it said.