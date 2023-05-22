Jammu advocates exempted from wearing gowns till September
Jammu, May 22: The advocates have been exempted from wearing gowns in the Jammu wing of the High Court of J&K and Ladakh during summer “with effect from May to ending September.”
Seemingly in the backdrop of excruciating summer in the winter capital, this was notified by the office of the Registrar General (at Srinagar) of the High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh, on Monday.
“It is hereby notified for the information of all concerned that wearing of ‘Gown’ by the Advocates practicing in the Jammu Wing of the High Court of J&K and Ladakh is exempted with immediate effect till the end of September 2023,” read a notification issued by the Registrar General Shahzad Azeem.
Notably, Jammu is reeling under grueling heat for the past few days with mercury steadily moving up. The maximum temperature in Jammu, under the spell of dry weather, has already crossed 40 degrees Celsius. However, as per the weather prediction, the next couple of days may bring a brief respite from the grueling hot spell.