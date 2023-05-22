Jammu advocates exempted from wearing gowns till September

Seemingly in the backdrop of excruciating summer in the winter capital, this was notified by the office of the Registrar General (at Srinagar) of the High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh, on Monday.

“It is hereby notified for the information of all concerned that wearing of ‘Gown’ by the Advocates practicing in the Jammu Wing of the High Court of J&K and Ladakh is exempted with immediate effect till the end of September 2023,” read a notification issued by the Registrar General Shahzad Azeem.