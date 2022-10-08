Jammu Air Force station conference hall dedicated to Flt Lt Advitiya Bal

"To mark this auspicious day of Indian Air Force as a red letter day, the 'Bal Conference Hall' of Air Force Station Jammu was inaugurated by Smt Praveen Kumari (mother) and Sub Maj Swaran Bal (father), parents of braveheart Flt Lt Advitiya Bal in the presence of Air Commodore G.S. Bhullar, VM (AOC Jammu) and Mrs Ruhi Bhullar (President AFWWA {L}) with senior Officers of Station along with Principal of Sainik School Nagrota Capt(IN) Desai."



"Symbolically, The first video call in newly inaugurated conference room was made between the parents at Jammu with the CO and Officers of Fighter Squadron at Utarlai (Flt Lt Bal's squadron), where the young officer made supreme sacrifice in the line of duty."