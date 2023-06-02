Jammu-Akhnoor road widening project | Rs 15 crore penalty imposed on company for delay in work

In response to an application by RTI activist Raman Sharma under Right to Information Act, National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd (NHIDCL) vide its official communication dated 31 May has informed that a penalty of Rs "15.79 crore (rupees fifteen hundred and seventy lakh) has been imposed against the contractor company namely M/S Tarmat Ltd. for the delay in completion of its work within time."

The RTI reply served to information seeker Sharma and signed by SPS Sangwan, General Manager (P), NHIDCL, Akhnoor further informs that the stipulated completion date (under package-III) was fixed as December 23, 2021, which was later extended till March 30, 2023 and despite the extension of 163 days the contractor company failed to meet the deadline and now again a new deadline has been fixed as December 31, 2023.