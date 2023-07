Jammu areas to face power shutdown

Jammu, July 8: Chief Engineer (Distribution) JPDCL, Jammu has informed that the power supply to Chakroi, Sunderpur, Paper Mill, Satriyan, Pindi, Town-1, 2, 3, 5, town-2, 6, 7 and 8 Dadlehar, Chohalla, Badyal Qazian, SKUAST, Purana Pind, Floura, M/C Domana, Machallian, Yatri Niwas, Bhawani Nagar, Gole Gujral, Talab Tillo, Trilokpur, Panjpeer, Nitco Lane Vikas Lane, Sari Rakhwal, Pounichak and adjoining areas shall remain affected on July 12 from 6 am 10 am.