Jammu aspirations will never be compromised: Rana

According to a press release, he was Interacting with the various delegations and individuals from across the region during the weekly public hearing at the BJP headquarters at Trikuta Nagar here along with Veenu Khanna, BJP State Secretar. Rana referred to the sense of empowerment being felt post political developments of August 5, 2019 by the people of Jammu region, irrespective of religion and caste, who had suffered a long spell of ignominy and discrimination due to mis-governance of the elite political class.

“The Jammu interest, like other parts of the Union Territory, will always remain equally sacrosanct,” Rana said, adding that there is no question of undermining the interests of Jammu as the BJP is committed to fulfill the urges and aspirations of the people of this region. He dwelt in detail about the developmental initiatives across the region and said that Jammu is all set to become the most developed city of northern India in next five years. He also referred to the coming up of infrastructure, especially the IIT, IIM and AIIMs on a fast track basis.