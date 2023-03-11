Jammu Bandh call evokes mixed response amid protests

Jammu, Mar 11: The joint call for 'Jammu Bandh' given by Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCI) Jammu and Yuva Rajput Sabha (YRS) and supported by different social and political organisations Saturday evoked a mixed response amid protests.
Bandh call was given against the J&K government's decision to impose Property Tax and related issues.
J&K High Court Association Jammu too suspended work in courts in support of Bandh call. This affected functioning in the High Court and subordinate courts.
However, the public means of transport plied as usual on roads as All J&K Transport Welfare Association had not supported the Bandh call on the pretext that it was not consulted by the Chamber and YRS before taking a call.
Old Jammu city markets viz., Raghunath Bazar, Purani Mandi, Kanak Mandi, Lakhdatta Bazar, Rajinder Bazar and adjoining areas observed total bandh since morning. However, shops in Ware House, Gole Market, Apsara Road market in Gandhinagar area and adjacent areas remained open for a few hours in the morning. Later, these markets too observed complete bandh.