Jammu bar to elect new office bearers on February 25

Jammu, Feb 10: As the elections for the new office bearers of Jammu and Kashmir High Court Bar Association, Jammu has been set on February 25th; five senior advocates have filed their nominations for the post of president and three others have filed nomination papers for the post of vice president as contenders on the last day of filing nominations.
“On the last date for filing the nomination papers was fixed as February 10, 2023 up to 4.00 pm, five nominations have been received for the post of Jammu Bar president, three for the post of vice president, two nominations have been received for the post of general secretary, two nominations have been received for the post of joint secretary and 4 nominations have been received for the post of treasurer,” reads the statement of the Jammu Bar Association.
The spokesperson said that the elections of the office bearers of J&K High Court Bar Association, Jammu have been notified vide notification number JKHCBAJ-22-2174 dated December 21, 2022.
Those who filed for the post of president include Adv K. Nirmal Kotwal, Adv Parveen Kapahi, Adv Sachin Gupta, Adv Surinder Kour, and Vikram Sharma.
Similarly, three advocates filed their nominations for the post of vice president i.e., Adv Amit Gupta, Adv S Jasvinder Singh (Jassi), and Adv Monish Chopra.
Besides, two advocates including Adv Ajay Bakshi and Adv Parvesh Singh Salaria filed their nomination papers for the post of general secretary.
Advocates Chetan Misri, and Shiv Dev Thakur filed their nominations for the post of joint secretary, while Advocates Gaurav Arora, Suhail Bharti, Utkarsh Pathania, and Vikram Singh Sohil filed their nominations for the post of treasurer.
The scrutiny of the nomination papers as per the schedule shall be held on February 13, 2023 at 1.30 pm in the office of president / returning officer. J&K High Court Bar Association, Jammu. The elections shall be held on February 25.