Jammu bar to elect new office bearers on February 25

“On the last date for filing the nomination papers was fixed as February 10, 2023 up to 4.00 pm, five nominations have been received for the post of Jammu Bar president, three for the post of vice president, two nominations have been received for the post of general secretary, two nominations have been received for the post of joint secretary and 4 nominations have been received for the post of treasurer,” reads the statement of the Jammu Bar Association.

The spokesperson said that the elections of the office bearers of J&K High Court Bar Association, Jammu have been notified vide notification number JKHCBAJ-22-2174 dated December 21, 2022.