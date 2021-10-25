Jammu-based body seeks amendment in law for transferring pvt land to outside investors in J&K

The Federation of Industries (FOI), Jammu, raised the demand in a memorandum, which was submitted by its delegation to Union Home Minister Amit Shah here, its co-chairman Lalit Mahajan said in a statement on Monday.

"We requested the home minister for the necessary amendment in the Land Revenue Act, 1962, on priority basis for the transfer of non-agricultural private land for industrial purpose on free hold basis, enabling the prospective unit holders to purchase the non-agriculture land for setting up their units in a time-bound manner," Mahajan, who along with FOI chairman Ratan Dogra met Shah, said.

Shah is on a visit to Jammu and Kashmir and Monday was the third day of his tour of the Union territory.