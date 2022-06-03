Jammu-based Kashmiri Pandit group calls for immediate relocation of PM package employees

Srinagar, June 3: Amid a spate of targeted killings in Kashmir, a Jammu-based civil society group of the displaced Kashmiri Pandit community has asked the J&K administration to relocate the employees working under the PM package scheme outside the valley.
An extra ordinary meeting chaired by Prof B L Zutshi was held in which prominent social activists, academicians, artists and writers of the displaced community in Jammu participated.
As per a spokesman, the participants expressed deep anguish and anger on the role of the government "which treats the children of the community in the PM package as sacrificial goats at the altar of so called normalcy and peace in the valley".
"These unabated killings of the young people are sending shivers to the conscience of humanity. A Bank manager from Rajasthan is the latest killing. How long experiments with the human lives will continue?" they asked.
The participants urged the government to transfer the employees outside pending normalcy in the valley.
They also urged the civil society of Kashmir to "strive for peace and amity to stop these inhuman acts on the unarmed civilians and the remnants of displaced community".
"Such killings have exposed the claims of normalcy of the government and machinations of Jehadi elements".